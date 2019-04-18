AUSTIN, Texas — After a driver disregarded a posted sign that said, "right turn only," on the busy US 290 highway in South Austin, the driver hit a car, killing a man inside, Austin police said Thursday.

Shortly before 7 a.m. at US 290 and FM 1826, police said the driver of the SUV made a left-hand turn, crossing multiple lanes of traffic, despite the sign that said, "right turn only." The driver pulled out in front of a silver car, prompting the driver in the silver car to swerve.

The SUV and the silver car collided in the middle lane. The force of the impact flung the silver car into the eastbound lanes where it was hit a second time by a truck, police said.

The driver of the silver car, who Austin medics said was a man in his 20s, died at the site of the crash. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene of the crash and was cited for disregarding a posted sign, a class C misdemeanor.

Especially in light of distracted driving awareness month, the Austin Police Department is urging drivers to pay attention to the road.

