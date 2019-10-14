AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is related to the recent speed limit changes to the MoPac Expressway published in August.

After an Austin City Council vote, drivers should expect to see lower speed limits on certain roads that are deemed more dangerous.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Austin speed limits were set by the Texas Department of Transportation and federal highway guidelines a while ago.

City Council members approved reducing speed limits on these roads:

Cameron Road from just north of US 290 to US 183 is reduced to 35 mph

Airport Boulevard from Interstate Highway 35 North to Glissman Road is reduced to 40 mph

East Stassney Lane from Teri Road to just south of Burleson Road is reduced to 50 mph, and Stassney just south of Burleson Road to Burleson Road is down to 35 mph

Grove Boulevard from East Riverside Drive to Montopolis Drive is reduced to 35 mph

Montopolis Drive from East Riverside Drive to Burleson Road is reduced to 35 mph

South Lamar Boulevard from Barton Skyway to West Ben White Boulevard is reduced to 40 mph

Pleasant Valley Road from just south of Canterbury Street to Webberville Road and South Pleasant Valley Road from south of Canterbury Street to just north of East Oltorf Street are reduced to 35 mph

East Riverside Drive from just east of Crossing Place to just east of Vargas Drive is reduced to 35 mph and from just east of Vargas Drive to Texas 71 to 40 mph

According to the City of Austin "Effective speed management is a critical component to creating streets that support safe, convenient travel by everyone."

Their memorandum, dated Sept. 18, also stated that after surveying creating a survey with over 1,000 responses they discovered that "over 70% of respondents agreed that 25 mph or less was an appropriate speed for neighborhood streets."

There is a possibility of more streets to be added to this list.

