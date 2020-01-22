AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about Capital Metro's history in Austin.

The Austin Department of Transportation and Capital Metro are partnering together to add red paint to the bus and right-turn-only lanes on Guadalupe and Lavaca streets to make them more visible.

The paint will be added from Third to 17th streets on Guadalupe and from Third to 15th streets on Lavaca. Here's a look at a map of what lanes will be painted.

RELATED:

Austin now ticketing and towing vehicles parked in bike-only lanes

Texas one of the most driver-friendly states in the US, new study shows

The work is expected to take approximately two months and the bus lanes will close one block at a time as the paint is added.

In the summer of 2019, the City and Capital Metro partnered to add red paint lanes as a part of the Guadalupe and Lavaca street transit improvement project.

RELATED:

CapMetro resumes commuter rail Saturday service after 6-month hiatus

New flyover bridge opening soon directly connects southbound SH 130 to 290 Toll

“The City is excited to partner with Capital Metro to build on our first red lanes deployed last year,” said Robert Spillar, the director of Austin Transportation. “Establishing red lanes increases clarity of use for all road users and Capital Metro reports improved on-time performance for transit riders.”

The red paint will have no effect on how the lanes are currently used.

WATCH: 'Contraflow' lane to open on Guadalupe Street

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'It's a dangerous situation' | Homeless camp bordering North Austin apartments draws concerns

New Austin Whataburger is the most Austin Whataburger yet

Georgetown family being sued by neighbor over playscape for terminally-ill son

Texas teen won't be able to walk at graduation unless he cuts his locks