AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers will soon be able to travel a little faster along MoPac.

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority board on Wednesday voted to increase the speed limit from 65 mph to 70 mph for those who ride the express lanes. And the new minimum speed will now be 55 mph.

This will be an 11-mile stretch, as the express lanes run from Parmer Lane to Cesar Chavez.

Staff is making these decisions based on a speed study. They think this will reduce the number of crashes and meet people's expectations on the tolls.

These express lanes opened less than two years ago. According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, reports from this time in 2018 showed the use of toll lanes going up. The changes are expected to cost $80,000. That money will be used to cover the cost of new speed signs.



Since the express lanes opened, drivers have had to drive 65 mph like the rest of traffic. This would change that.

