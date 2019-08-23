AUSTIN, Texas — Three people have been hospitalized after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in a construction zone on I-35.

The crash happened on the northbound side of I-35 near the Highway 183 exit. The northbound lanes in the area at the 8900 block are closed at this time. Officials said three cars collided there.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, two women in their 20s and one woman in her 30s were transported to the hospital with injuries. The woman in her 30s suffered critical life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said. The women in their 20s suffered serious injuries as well, according to medics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: CAMPO takes big step toward improving I-35

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Taylor mom says 5-year-old son walked out of school undetected

Cedric Benson funeral service to be held Saturday in Austin

3 mixed-use developments going up on Austin's South First Street