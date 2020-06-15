x
T-Mobile hit with widespread outage as customers report trouble making calls

A number of major wireless carriers appear to be dealing with outages Monday afternoon in several parts of the country, according to DownDetector.

WASHINGTON — T-Mobile, along with a number of other wireless carriers, are experiencing outages on Monday afternoon.

DownDetector, which tracks user-submitted outage reports, indicated a major outage for T-mobile

As of 3 p.m. Eastern, DownDetector had received more than 100,000 reports of T-mobile outages. 

Additionally, there were reports coming in that Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and US Cellular customers were also having issues, but with much fewer reports coming in. Each of those carriers had only a few thousand outage reports Monday afternoon on DownDetector compared to the tens of thousands of reports related to T-Mobile.

As of 4 p.m. Eastern, T-Mobile has yet to comment on the reported outages but its customer service Twitter account has been responding to customers and asking them for more details. 

The hardest-hit areas appear to be parts of the East Coast, according to DownDetector's outage map. 

We have reached out to T-Mobile for comment. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

