CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to hit several milestones Monday night with the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket.

The launch window opens at 11:30 p.m. ET from pad 39A at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The rocket is prepped to deliver 24 satellites from the Department of Defense, NASA, NOAA and several universities on the STP-2 vehicle.

SpaceX said Monday's launch marks the first time it will reuse side boosters that were used on a previous Falcon Heavy mission.

As with every rocket launch, Kennedy Space Center allows visitors to watch the launch from the main complex and from special lawn areas just miles from pad 39A. Viewing from the main complex is included with Kennedy Space Center admission.

As of Monday morning, the rocket was at 70 percent go for launch.

