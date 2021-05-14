SpaceX successfully launches latest batch of Starlink satellites

But the satellites weren't the only thing on board.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Saturday marked yet another successful launch of SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

The batch of 52 satellites and the added bonus of a Capella Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite and Tyvak-0130 lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 6:56 p.m. before entering low-Earth orbit.

Deployment of the latest batch of Starlink means SpaceX now has more than 1,600 of its constellation of networked satellites in orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket that carried the satellites into space also hit a major milestone during this weekend's launch when the booster marked its 6th flight.

SpaceX's 'Of Course I Still Love You' was used as Saturday's recovery droneship.

Original story:

SpaceX is wasting no time with another launch of its growing constellation of networked Starlink satellites, but this weekend's launch comes with a twist.

Instead of the typical 60 satellites lifted from Earth atop a Falcon 9 rocket, SpaceX is only sending up 52 satellites to make room for a Capella Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, and Tyvak-0130.

The commercial space company is targeting a 6:54 p.m. ET launch of the internet satellites on May 15 but is monitoring the weather in the recovery area.

Should the rocket get off the ground, it will leave the planet we call home from Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Complex 39-A. It will also mark the 28th mission of the constellation of networked satellites.

"The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe," according to officials.

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized SpaceX to deploy some 12,000 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit. Satellites are already beaming signals to users who have signed up for Starlink beta testing in parts of North America.

The goal is for internet availability to go global by late 2021 to 2022. According to Kennedy Space Center, Saturday's launch will mean more than 1,600 Starlink satellites are in orbit.

One viewing option from KSC is available for purchase online. The visitor complex will open at 10 a.m. for those who have purchased admission.

You can catch the mission from SpaceX live with coverage starting about 15 minutes prior to liftoff. Or you can tune into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming live on Facebook and YouTube.