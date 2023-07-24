x
Science

Did you see it? Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the South Texas sky last night

SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket, and the path went right over South Texas.
Credit: Rachel Garcia, Kingsville, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The inbox at 3NEWS was buzzing last night with dozens of photos of a "potential UFO" sighting in South Texas. 

The photos and videos showed a light with an oddly-shaped cloud moving through the sky. It wasn't a UFO, but appears to be from the Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral on Sunday night. 

On Sunday, at 8:50 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. A path of the rocket launch shown by SpaceX in their launch video shows it going over South Texas. 

The above video, sent in from Rachel Garcia in Kingsville, shows what the spectacle looked like from Kingsville. 

Last night (July 23) SpaceX launched and landed its Falcon 9 rocket, sending starlink satellites into orbit. I’m...

Posted by Alan Holt on Monday, July 24, 2023

Previous SpaceX launches have produced similar scenes in the sky, including 'space jellyfish' as seen in Florida in 2022. 

Credit: Tammii Ann

Other SpaceX activity produced an amazing spiral in the sky over Alaska. The spiral was actually just a fuel dump.  

Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Christopher Hayden, a baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appears amid the aurora for a few minutes in the Alaska sky.

Let us know if you saw the launch by sending your photos or videos to tell3@kiiitv.com

