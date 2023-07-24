Did you see it? Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the South Texas sky last night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The inbox at 3NEWS was buzzing last night with dozens of photos of a "potential UFO" sighting in South Texas.
The photos and videos showed a light with an oddly-shaped cloud moving through the sky. It wasn't a UFO, but appears to be from the Falcon 9 rocket that SpaceX launched from Cape Canaveral on Sunday night.
On Sunday, at 8:50 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. A path of the rocket launch shown by SpaceX in their launch video shows it going over South Texas.
The above video, sent in from Rachel Garcia in Kingsville, shows what the spectacle looked like from Kingsville.
Previous SpaceX launches have produced similar scenes in the sky, including 'space jellyfish' as seen in Florida in 2022.
Other SpaceX activity produced an amazing spiral in the sky over Alaska. The spiral was actually just a fuel dump.
Let us know if you saw the launch by sending your photos or videos to tell3@kiiitv.com
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say
- Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family
- Woman, unborn baby killed in crash after hitting alligator on highway, officials say
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.