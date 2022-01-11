SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket successfully launches into space

The mission of this launch was to deploy two spacecraft payloads directly into geosynchronous orbit, including the TETRA 1 microsatellite, the Kennedy Space Center said on its website.

"For this launch, the Falcon Heavy's two side boosters will land on landing zone 1 and landing zone 2 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, and the core stage will be expended," the agency wrote on its website. "During this double landing, you will be able to see the boosters descend back towards the landing zones, like seen in the video below, and then experience a double sonic boom from their re-entry."