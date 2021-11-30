Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts

There wasn't enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days.

NASA has called off a spacewalk because of menacing space junk.

Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the International Space Station on Tuesday. But late Monday night, Mission Control learned that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close.

There wasn't enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days.

"NASA received a debris notification for the space station," the ISS tweeted early Tuesday. "Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could post to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 20 spacewalk until more information is available."

NASA received a debris notification for the space station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available. https://t.co/HJCXFWBd3Y pic.twitter.com/swj5hqusSo — International Space Station (@Space_Station) November 30, 2021

NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron were scheduled to replace an S-band Antenna Subassembly (SASA) with a spare. The antenna helps transmit data from the space station to flight controllers on Earth.