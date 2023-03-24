Starting May 1, visitors to Zilker Park will have to pay $7 on weekends

Two parking lots near Zilker Park that were previously free will start charging $7 every weekend effective May 1.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the Austin's most popular parks will be increasing parking prices, and start charging for parking in lots that were previously free starting May 1.

At Zilker Park, the parking lots that currently charge $5 for parking will be increased to $7 from March 1 through Labor Day.

The parking lot off of Stratford Road, which is just north of the Zilker Botanical Garden, and the South Barton Springs Pool parking lot, near Azie Morton Road, will start charging $7 dollars on the weekends and holidays effective. Both of these parking lots were havens for visitors and residents alike, as they were free to park.



Park visitors like P.K. Luangsingotha liked that parking was free at the lot off Stratford, and is not happy that he will have to start paying to park.

"I believe people should be out enjoying the parks, the sunlight etc, and not have to. I mean the City is already making so much money as it already now trying to tax people more on parking. I think it’s kind of of unfair just my opinion," said Luangsingotha.

Hailey Adams, a resident in Austin, also enjoys coming to Zilker with her dog and the free parking near Stratford.

"Not a fan,” Adams said about the new changes.

Come May, Adams may adjust the activities she participates in at Zilker due to the cost of parking.

“I definitely want more of day activity, versus sometimes I come for 30 minutes," Adams explained.

Austin Parks and Recreation Department said they hope charging at the parking lots will help with traffic issues.

"Since we haven't had these spaces metered, there is less turnover in these areas with Zilker is both residents and visitors. We do anticipate this will help with circulation in those two lots," said Austin Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Lucas Massie.

Don Turnley, who comes to park often, said he is okay with paying $7 on the weekend if it helps alleviate traffic.

"What you see on the weekend it’s just an onslaught of people," said Turnley.

Massie said funding from the parking lots will go toward safety initiatives like lighting and future electric vehicle stations.

