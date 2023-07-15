Volunteer pulls loads of trash out of Lady Bird Lake after holidays

Loads of trash are found in Lady Bird Lake after major holidays and events, like the Fourth of July and South by Southwest. One man is committed to cleaning it up.

AUSTIN, Texas — Holidays and big events can produce a great deal of trash on the ground and especially in the water.

Steven Kalman is originally from Hungary. He aims to make a difference in his new community by cleaning out the lakes in Central Texas.

Kalman goes snorkeling and scuba diving to pick up trash in New Braunfels every weekend and pulls trash out of Lady Bird Lake after busy days. Just after the recent Fourth of July holiday, he brought in a load of trash that included three discarded iPhones.

“I know when we have a big party or celebration like Fourth of July or something like this, that is like thousands of people. And I know they lost a lot of trash,” Kalman said.

According to a 2022 study by the City of Austin Watershed Protection, City staff and volunteers pull about 11 tons of trash from Lady Bird Lake each year.

Kalman said one of his largest loads from Lady Bird Lake was three years ago, after the first day of South by Southwest.

"I found three huge trash bags, 13 iPhones, like 12 IDs, [driver's] licenses, credit cards,” Kalman said.

With each haul, Kalman tries to connect people to their lost items by posting on Facebook. In some cases, he connects with them.

“I found [an] owner, he lives in Houston,” Kalman said. “Next day, I told him I can ship [it] for him with FedEx, but he said he [wanted] to come because he [wanted] to meet with me, so they drive [from] Houston to here and I [gave] back the phone."

Kalman said the best part of his clean up dives is feeling like he made a difference by removing trash from living nature.

"All waters are so beautiful, with tons of fish, tons of different animals and everything, and you know, when there is a lot of trash, it's so sad,” Kalman said. "It's weird to say I like to find trash, but it's also good, it [gives] me a good feeling because I feel I did something good.”

There are other organizations that also hold lake clean ups like Keep Austin Beautiful and The Trail Conservancy.

