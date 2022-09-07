Texas Farm Bureau reports falling cotton crop due to drought

Texas is leading the nation in yield decreases.

TEXAS, USA — Farmers across the nation are expected to have the smallest U.S. cotton crop since 2009, according to a new report from the Texas Farm Bureau.

The report cites data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly Crop Production report. It states that the crop is forecast to fall to 12.6 million bales, which is down 28% from last year's 17.5 million bales.

The data suggests Texas is currently leading the nearly 5 million bale decrease due to the recent drought conditions. Farmers in the state are currently forecast to harvest 2.9 million bales compared to the 7.7 million bales last year.

Yields for Texas, which is the nation's top cotton-producing state, are predicted to average around 634 pounds per harvested acre, which is down 32 pounds from 2021. Meanwhile, all cotton area harvested is forecast to be 2.2 million, down 3.4 million from last year.

The Texas Farm Bureau reports that drought conditions have been so unfavorable in Texas that cotton farmers are expected to abandon two out of ever three acres planted in the spring. The USDA reports that these abandonment rates would be “historically high.”

“Reduced production from this year’s cotton crop will not only impact farmers who are already facing a challenging time due to drought and high input costs but will also have an impact on the local economies that rely on cotton,” Brant Wilbourn, Texas Farm Bureau associate director of Commodity and Regulatory Activities, said. “As less cotton is produced, downstream users — such as gins, warehouses and shippers — will oversee less cotton. That will lead to a loss of economic activity.”

Read the full Crop Production report here.