Round Rock students saving Earth one step at a time

Pearson Ranch Middle Schoolers are reaping the benefits of a Garden Club founded to help learn how to save the planet

Example video title will go here for this video

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A good planet is hard to find. This week, we celebrate ours by bringing you a series of stories focusing on protecting our Earth.

At Pearson Ranch Middle School, students have a real opportunity for hands-on outdoor learning - because not all classrooms have four walls.

"This plant right here is a bush bean. And over here we have some sugar snap peas," said Eighth-grade Student Noah Garcia.

"We have a huge zucchini. Right here," exclaimed Bekam Espinoza, a middle school student.

And with each new discovery in the garden, their enthusiasm for nature grows.

"This is just a great opportunity for kids to get outside, practice some stewardship, and also practice some healthy habits," said Bernadette De La Garza, a teacher at PRMS.

De La Garza and Nurse Pam Wallace co-founded the school's garden club. The club started off small, with students composting food in the cafeteria. The following year, they built a couple of garden beds - and now they've got seven.

"So most plants begin inside at our hydroponic station, and then they are transplanted here when they're ready to endure the wild," said Garcia.

Aside from composting and gardening, the teachers said that the kids are wild about recycling and understand its importance.

"If we weren't to recycle, our planet would be pretty dirty and all the plastic could hurt the animals and it could go into the ocean. One day if we just all stop doing it, in a couple of days this planet could be like just death," added Espinoza.

Access to this garden isn't only reserved for club members, any teacher can utilize it.

"And they can bring their kids to come work in the garden. And if there are some things that happen to need to be harvested, then those kids can take those things home," added De La Garza.

The goal of the garden and club is for every kid to see the fruits and vegetables of their labor.

PHOTOS: Pearson Ranch Middle School students learn about Earth in Garden Club 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"And if it turns out good, you feel happy. And you feel inspired to do more," said Maanasa Myka, a sixth-grade student.

The club also fosters valuable lessons that may stick with the students for their entire lives.

"Because you don't know. What you could be planting, could be the center of maybe a park in future years," said Garcia. "Taking care of our earth is a very necessary step."

If we take care of our planet, it will take care of us.

Next month before school lets out, the club and district food services will host a garden celebration where all of the herbs and vegetables will be harvested to make smoothies for all the students in the cafeteria!

Yvonne Nava on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram