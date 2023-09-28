Will we see fall colors in Central Texas this year?

An arborist told KVUE it's difficult to predict how colorful the foliage will be.

AUSTIN, Texas — Even though it doesn't really feel like it here in Central Texas, it is officially fall. So theoretically, that means that the leaves on our local trees should start changing colors before they fall – right?

We recently reported that the extreme heat, very little rainfall and last year's winter storm have caused trees in our area to become stressed. Some have leaves that are changing or falling too early, and others are just dying.

We were curious if these conditions will impact whether or not we'll get to see our trees turn the vivid fall colors we're used to.

We spoke with Alison Baylis, a regional urban ecologist with the Texas A&M Forest Service, about to expect.

Should we expect colorful fall foliage in Central Texas this year? What factors are needed for colorful leaves?

"It is difficult to predict how colorful the fall foliage will be in Central Texas this year. Many factors work together to impact just how colorful the leaves will be. Leaf pigments, shortening days, and weather – specifically temperature and moisture – work together to influence fall leaf color.

The weather we experience in the coming months will better determine exactly how colorful the fall could be."

When is peak fall foliage in Central Texas, typically?

"Mid-November is typically when Central Texas experiences peak fall foliage."

What impact will the high temperatures and drought have on the foliage?

"Generally, it is thought that high temperatures and drought can lead to a less vibrant fall color showing. However, this is not always the case.

For example, last year we did experience drought conditions in the summer, but then experienced a period of cooler temperatures and rain in the fall, which led to one of the most brilliant fall color displays I’ve seen in a while. If we do experience fall color this year, the timing will likely be mid- to late November."

So, while we still don't know exactly what to expect, it is currently a little early for fall colors here in Central Texas.