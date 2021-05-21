Bugging out: More spring insects popping up after Central Texas rainfall

Millipedes and pillbugs are common after a lot of rainfall – but don’t worry, they aren’t dangerous and they’ll be gone before long.

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas has seen a lot of rain this week and that means some of us are seeing more critters around our homes – including some that might not even be recognizable.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department told KVUE that insects like millipedes and pillbugs – more commonly known as a roly-poly – are common after a lot of rainfall. But they are not dangerous, and they won’t be around for too long.

As temperatures warm up and there’s more moisture in the air, these bugs might be coming out a little thicker than you’ve noticed in the past.

"Their bodies rely on having excess moisture,” said Ross Winton, an invertebrate biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. "They tend to come out when there's more moisture in the environment. So, as there's moisture on the ground and in the grass, they tend to kind of move around in the environment a lot more just because there is more moisture in it. When it's dry, their bodies will actually dry out and they'll die."

Winton said when it’s not raining, the bugs are still around but more hidden in places you wouldn’t typically see.

While they might be a nuisance, Winton said to be patient because they’ll usually go away within several days of the rain stopping. They are also helpful when it comes to taking care of other pests that might end up in your home eventually, Winton said.

"We discourage people from utilizing pesticides in a broad way … Going across your entire yard and just laying waste to all things that are out there on the landscape because there's a lot of beneficial insects that are out there as well that would be impacted that you would no longer have," Winton said. "They can be a nuisance, but a lot of them have a role in the environment. So, you know, while they might cause us issues when they get into our homes and things like that, they have a purpose."

One thing to be cautious about after all the rainfall is standing water because that’s what could bring mosquito populations to your backyard and neighborhood.

The rainfall could also trigger a lot of ants and termites, Winton said. Fire ant nests may start to grow after rain as the ants work to rebuild their homes.

Within a month or so, the annual population of the Central Texas cicadas is also expected to return as temperatures heat up. While they’re loud, Winton said they’re harmless.

