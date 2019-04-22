AUSTIN, Texas — This Earth Day, the City of Austin is reminding people about its goal to get people to use less plastic.

The city is part of the "New Plastics Economy Global Commitment," which is looking for people to use as little single-use plastic as possible.

The Austin Resource Recovery Center is challenging Austinites to go a day without single-use plastic.

RELATED:

9 big Earth Day deals for 2019

Earth Day arrives as many still doubt climate change is a threat

Here's how you can do your part in helping our environment:

If you go shopping, take your reusable bags!

It doesn't matter if you're going to the grocery store or mall. Taking your own shopping bags will make a huge difference in your single-use plastic consumption.

Get rid of your Ziploc bags for your lunch snacks!

Pack your fruits and vegetables in a small glass or plastic container. There are even reusable fabric bags available with a washable lining to pack your snacks.

Use reusable cups on your next Starbucks trip!

If you use a Starbucks reusable cup, you can get 10 cents off your purchase or you can bring one of your own reusable cups and avoid single-use plastic cups!

Buy a refillable water bottle!

A big contributor to plastic pollution are those plastic water bottles. Next time before you decide to buy a water bottle from the refrigerator section, plan ahead and consider a refillable water bottle. Some even have a filter inside so you can use the tap water from the sink.

Ditch saran wrap for a napkin sheet!

Another single-use plastic item that many forget about is saran wrap. Next time you want to cover a container or wrap your sandwich, check this guy out. It's a napkin-like sheet made out of wax and fabric. It's washable and you can wash it and use it over and over again.

These are just a few ways you can help make our planet a little bit greener.

If you want to take part in the "No Plastic Challenge" and get some attention for doing it, take some pictures or videos and post them on social media with #daywithoutplastic.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Longhorn lights: Fairmont Austin shines in burnt orange

Food truck faces backlash over ‘LGBTQ’ shirts

Watch: Last-known video of missing Mesquite mother