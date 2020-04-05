AUSTIN, Texas — On a beautiful day, Austinites everywhere are taking advantage of the warm, sunny weather and looser regulations after Gov. Greg Abbott ended the statewide stay home order.

One group of Austinites, however, had their day take a turn when they showed up to Bull Creek littered with trash. Monica Moran and her friends went to Bull Creek to enjoy the nature, but ended up spending their time at the creek cleaning it.

"I came here today just to enjoy the outdoors ... I've been cooped up all week and I just wanted to hang out outside," Moran told KVUE. "Then, it was just really upsetting that I come to this beautiful outdoor area and there is trash everywhere. And, I mean, no one else is going to pick it up, so."

Moran said it upset her to see that the area was so dirty that she felt like she needed to do something to fix it.

Moran and others filled multiple bags full of trash they picked up from the park.

