Aquatic moss in Central Texas listed as endangered

The South Llano spring moss, also known as Donrichardsia macroneuron, has been added to the list under the ESA and will be on the federal register starting April 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — An aquatic moss in Central Texas has been listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The South Llano spring moss, also known as Donrichardsia macroneuron, has been added to the list under the ESA and will be on the federal register starting April 27.

The moss, last known to be at a privately-owned spring with a constant flow of mineral water along the South Llano River, is being threatened by three external issues, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

Groundwater pumping from the Edwards-Trinity Aquifer

Reduced and interrupted spring flow, due to an increase in the severity and duration of droughts and rain

Encroachment of non-native plants, herbicide use and reduced water quality

“The South Llano springs moss occurs only in one small population at a remote spring site on the South Llano River, making it vulnerable to catastrophic events like drought and floods,” said Karen Myers, field supervisor at the service’s Austin Ecological Services Field Office. “By protecting this species under the ESA, we can help preserve the unique biodiversity of this ecosystem and generate conservation partnerships that benefit all of the plants and wildlife that depend on this water resource.”

The proposal to list the moss as an endangered species began in September 2021, but the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed that 0.48 acres of "critical habitat" at Seven Hundred Springs be listed – the springs is the only location where the moss is found.

But due to public comment, the spring will be excluded from the list because it is owned privately.

“Since the South Llano springs moss occurs only in one privately owned spring, the conservation and recovery of this species is entirely dependent upon cooperation and coordination with the landowner,” Myers said. “Excluding the unit of proposed critical habitat will provide benefits to the species and its habitat by strengthening our positive relationship with the landowner, who has worked with the Service’s Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program multiple times to improve plant and wildlife habitat on their land.”

The Fish and Wildlife Service plans to collaborate with local landowners and private land organizations to help improve vegetation management at the Edwards-Trinity Aquifer recharge zone and the upper South Llano Rive watershed, as well as the rangeland.