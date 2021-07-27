How to watch Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission

Officials are working to resolve the issue and targeting Aug. 4 as the next launch attempt.

UPDATE: Boeing and NASA have scrubbed Tuesday's Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 after unexpected valve position indications in the spacecraft's propulsion system were detected.

“We’re disappointed with today’s outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program. “Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives.”

Teams are now targeting 12:57 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 4, as the next available launch window. Meeting that target for liftoff is pending the issue being resolved, according to NASA.

Previous story below:

Boeing is officially ready for the launch of its Orbital Flight Test-2 mission after an "unplanned firing" of Russia's new Multipurpose Laboratory Module moved the International Space Station out of orientation.

The incident forced both NASA and the company to stand down from the initial July 30 launch attempt and reschedule the event.

Now, CST-100 Starliner will attempt to prove its end-to-end capabilities for future astronaut flights to the orbiting laboratory on August 3. Officials are targeting a 1:20 p.m. launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's Launch Complex-41.

"The uncrewed mission will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying Boeing’s crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station," a press release states.

As always, Starliner's ability to blast off from Florida's coast will be reliant on the weather and the emergence of any technical issues.

Key details to keep in mind:

Starliner will stay docked at the ISS for up to 10 days post-launch.

The capsule operates on a parachuted descent before making an airbag landing in the western U.S. desert.

During the mission, more than 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies will be carried to the ISS.

Successful docking at the orbiting laboratory would be a historic first for NASA's Commercial Crew program.

If the name Starliner sounds familiar it's because the capsule's first test flight in 2019 made headlines after going off course. Boeing says an abnormal insertion into orbit after an onboard thruster failed to fire was behind the incident.

But fear not space lovers, the company says several improvements have been made to the spacecraft in the years since.

Starliner will be put through the paces of launch, docking, re-entry and landing during the upcoming mission and will be getting a boost from United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket on its way to space.

