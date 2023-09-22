Round Rock students create app to connect peers to medical internships

The students hope the app gives more people access to the opportunity to promote diversity and stop nepotism.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Students at Round Rock High School say they are working to change the health care industry by making it more diverse.

They created an app called Interscope to give people more access to internships in the medical field. They say the app connects people to different health care providers looking for interns.

The high school seniors hope the app will open doors for more people and stop what they say can be nepotism.

They say in their experience, people who are already connected to health care providers are sometimes the only ones who get opportunities. They want more people to have access to those internships, in hopes of having more diversity in the health care fields.

"I believe that this will change the way health care works because like, there's going to be like different like cultures and like, different people, like, different trains of thought. So work that follows into the field of health care," Interscope COO Vishal Rajkumar said.

The CEO of the app, Rithvik Chintha, has a medical internship this semester and said it was hard to find. He hopes the app will make the experience better for people in the future.

"We think that health care is a really like, we need it more as time goes on, as population grows," Chintha said. "We don't want to keep like, I guess like, minorities and like disadvantaged people out of the equation just because they don't have connections."

The Interscope app has a section for people who are looking for medical internships where they can search by their grade and what they are looking for. There is also a section for health care providers to post the positions they are looking to fill, with space for a job description and requirements.

Anyone interested in using the app can search for "Interscope" in the App Store and create an account.

Interscope also has a website and an Instagram account you can follow where you can send any questions.

