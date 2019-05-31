LANCASTER, Texas — On the last day of class, it was a celebration in the gym of Elsie Middle School. Music blared and balloons were hung around the auditorium.

Students had no idea they would be getting a visit from Google.

All the way in Lancaster, employees from the giant search engine company welcomed students to their last day of school.

"The reason we're all here today is because the winner for the whole state of Texas is in this room," said Molly Bierman of Google.

Most are familiar with the search engine's classic logo, and know that there are often variations of the logo on the home page. Those fun Google symbols are called Doodles.

In a contest called Doodle for Google, students across the country were invited to create their own Doodle and enter in a contest to be featured on the home page.

Bierman announced the winner: 7th grader Kristelle Matildo. Matildo was shocked by the announcement.

They unveiled her Doodle for all her classmates to see.

"For society and earth itself, I hope that there will be a better generation for everyone," Matildo said. Each letter symbolized what she wants to see change for the better: Climate change, conservation, peace and equality, medical support, love for animals and space exploration.

Who knew six letters could mean so much?

"I'm overwhelmed," Matildo said.

But the fun isn't over yet. Now Matildo is competing against semifinalists in every state to win the whole contest. She needs everyone's support to make it happen.

To vote for Matildo or see other semifinalists, visit Doodle for Google from June 3rd to June 7th.