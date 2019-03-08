AUSTIN, Texas — Using controllers from a gaming system is much more than a game. These future eighth and ninth graders from St. Gabriel's Catholic School spent months building a robot and getting it to work.

“You're given a challenge and you have to build a robot to best accomplish the challenge,” said ninth-grader Ethan Avuntan. “We had to build a rover that picks up these gold cubes and silver balls and score them into a lander.”

“You have two and a half minutes to score a bunch of challenges for your team,” said eighth-grader Will Sloan.

It requires a lot of teamwork and problem-solving skills.

“We went all the way to the world competition and got invited to an invitation-only tournament,” said eighth-grader Davin Mortellaro.

Their tenacity paid off. They placed 10th at the world competition, won the state championship and earned a second-place nod in a global invitational this summer where they were one of the only middle school teams asked to compete.

The spotlight earned them a big-time sponsor and more.

“A lot of the big schools are looking at this program," Mortellaro said. "MIT is looking at this a lot, Johns Hopkins are looking at the kids in these programs. A lot of them are getting scholarships to those schools because of this."

So, next time you worry about kids wasting away their summer playing videogames, remember these future scientists.

“You can go actual really big places with robotics,” Mortellaro said.

Who knows what this next generation will create.

The University of Texas at Austin has a cutting edge robotics program. NASA also designs robotics programs for middle schoolers.

If you'd like information on how to start a team at your child's school go here.

