AUSTIN, Texas — "Texas Crime Files" is a new podcast series that examines some of the biggest criminal cases across the state. The first season focuses on the case against Rodney Reed ahead of his execution on Nov. 20.

Reed was convicted and sentenced in 1998 for the murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop County.

Reed and his supporters say he is innocent while prosecutors stand by their case and the guilty verdict.

“I hope that the right people look at this case in the right way,” Reed said. “The evidence will speak for itself.”

As his execution date approaches pastors, politicians and celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and Dr. Phil have come forward in support of Reed.

However, Prosecutor Lisa Tanner told ABC News on Tuesday she is still sure “the right man has been convicted beyond a reasonable doubt of Stacey Stites’ murder.”

Episode one, "The Murder of Stacey Stites" is now available for listening on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play and every major listening platform.

New episodes will drop every Wednesday until Nov. 20.

