AUSTIN, Texas — Matthew McConaughey is at it again.

The Minister of Culture was hard at work giving the Texas football team a motivational speech during a practice. The speech was given ahead of their 2019 football season that will officially kick off at the end of the month.

In December, the University of Texas gave the actor the new title. His Minister of Culture role is to ensure that the Longhorn and Austin cultures are at the forefront of the new $338 million basketball arena. Pretty fitting for a former Longhorn himself, right?

His powerful speech was shared on the Texas Football Instagram page Thursday evening.

"You're doing some things right. You're building something. You're building a team together – a brotherhood," McConaughey started off saying.

The former Longhorn carried on his speech by explaining the difference between renting and owning.

"Own that you've earned the right to be your best. Own how good it does feel to actually do your best," the actor said. "Your house, your team, your brothers – not for rent. You own yourself, you're going to own the glory, you're going to own the thrill of victory, you're going to own what you're building and own what you're still working to become."

The Longhorns will kick off their season on Aug. 31 against LA Tech. A big game against LSU will follow on Sept. 7.

