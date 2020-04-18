AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a report when the NCAA announced it had canceled spring sports.

In the 2020 WNBA Draft, UCLA Bruins and former Vista Ride High School guard Japreece Dean was drafted 30th overall in the third round to the Chicago Sky, home of the Sky Guy mascot.

Dean played in 35 games during her senior season, finished third on the team in scoring (14.1 points per game) and led the Bruins in assists (4.9). She set UCLA’s single-season record for free throw percentage, going 107-for-116 for 92.2 percent, topping Anne Dean’s previous mark of 91.9 percent (68-for-74) set in 1984-85, according to UCLA athletics. Dean also set UCLA’s school record for consecutive free throw makes at 40, achieved during a stretch of 17 games between Nov. 24 against South Florida and Feb. 8 versus Colorado.

Dean was a four-year letterwinner in basketball, a two-year letterwinner in cross country and a one-year letterwinner in track and field at Vista Ridge High School. She ended her high school career averaging 17 points and 7.1 assists per game, and led VRHS to an overall record of 133-17. Vista Ridge went 36-3 overall and advanced to the UIL State semifinals with Dean averaging 18.6 points and 6.0 assists per game.

