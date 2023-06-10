Push for WNBA player security reignited after Brittney Griner, Mercury reportedly harassed at Dallas airport

The harassment had been "orchestrated" on social media, the WNBA found, heightening preexisting security concerns for the league.

PHOENIX — An incident of reported harassment towards Brittney Griner and other members of the Phoenix Mercury team on Saturday has reignited concerns over player safety and security during travel.

Griner and other team members were reportedly followed, shouted at, and recorded by a group of onlookers at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

According to a statement put out by the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the incident was "orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur," and the organization denounced his actions as "Inappropriate and unfortunate."

The league said it had "worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG's team to ensure her safety during her travel," as part of the same statement.

Earlier in the year, the WNBA announced that the league would be expanding its use of charter flights to all 2023 WNBA playoff games and back-to-back regular season games, in addition to its previous use for the WNBA finals and the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game.

However, the Women's National Basketball Player's Association (WNBPA) claimed the league wasn't doing enough to protect players.

"Allowing teams to fly charter is ONLY about player health and safety, and until the league and teams take this issue seriously, situations like this will continue to occur.

"Every commercial flight forced upon our players is a threat to their health and safety. We implore the league and the teams not to wait another day to change the rule regarding travel," the WNBPA said.

Player safety while traveling should be at the forefront. People following with cameras saying wild remarks is never acceptable. Excessive harassment. Our team nervously huddled in a corner unsure how to move about. We demand better. — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) June 10, 2023

Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, remarked on twitter that it was "past time for charters and enhanced security measures for all players."

The Phoenix Mercury issued the following statement:

"We are reviewing the incident that took place today at the Dallas airport. The health and well-being of our players and staff are our top priority and we will always take every step within our power to protect player safety.

"We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad. We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety. We will be coordinating with the WNBA on next steps."

