AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns defeated Tennessee Tech in a decisive game three Monday at Disch-Falk field. The win sends the Longhorns to Omaha for the 36th time in program history.

Starting with early momentum, Ryan Reynolds got Texas on the board with a 2-RBI double in the second inning. In the following inning, Texas notched another pair of runs when Kody Clemens homered for the 24th time this season. A couple of batters later, D.J. Petrinsky would follow suit with a homer of his own to give Texas a 4-0 lead.

OMAHA HERE THEY COME pic.twitter.com/QGZIOSUexL — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) June 11, 2018

Pitcher Matteo Bocchi delivered a solid start on the mound, pitching five innings of one-run ball while giving up four hits.

Tennessee Tech chipped away at the lead with a base hit RBI in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, trailing only by two.

Texas got a little insurance when Tate Shaw scored on an error by Tennessee Tech’s first baseman in the sixth frame. Texas led 5-2 at that point.

Parker Joe Robinson came on in relief to hold off the Golden Eagles. He pitched two and two-thirds innings of scoreless ball. When Andy McGuire got into trouble in the ninth with two on and one away, David Pierce wasn’t taking any chances. The coach called to the pen to bring in Nolan Kingham. The Golden Eagles threatened with the bases loaded in the ninth, but Kingham recorded the final two outs to send the Longhorns to Omaha for the first time since 2014.

The College World Series begins Saturday, June 16 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Welcome back to Omaha, Horns!



For the 3️⃣6️⃣th time in program history and first since 2014, @TexasBaseball is headed to the College World Series! The most all-time trips to the #CWS. pic.twitter.com/OgVUKhLMWK — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 11, 2018

Longhorn Network said it's all for Augie Garrido, a legendary UT baseball coach who died at the age of 79 this year.

RELATED:

Horns force a decisive Super Regional game 3

RECAP: Tennessee Tech steals game one from Longhorns in Austin Super Regional

Longhorns head to Super Regionals, defeating Hoosiers 3-2 in NCAA Austin Regional

© 2018 KVUE