AUSTIN — The Longhorns now have seven wins under their belt after yet another close game.

In eight contests this season, Texas’ games have been decided by a touchdown or less. But after losing two weeks in a row, the Longhorns got reacquainted with their confidence in a 41-34 win against Texas Tech.

"I think we were psychologically maybe a little on some shaky ground the last two weeks and the way those games happened,” said Herman.

But winning close games is something good teams do, and that starts with leadership.

“It’s awesome. We’ve got a great group of captains in Andrew Beck and Breckyn Hager and Chis Nelson and Anthony Wheeler. Those guys have been through a lot on their time on the 40 acres,” said Herman.

The seniors will be celebrated this Saturday in the last home game of the season. Shortly after, it’s back to work against the hottest team in the Big 12: Iowa State.

"They’ve evolved," Herman said. "They’re doing a little more than last year.”

That’s in large part due to a couple of guys in receiver Hakeem Butler and freshman quarterback Brock Purdy.

“Hakeem, he’s raw, a basketball guy, but extremely talented," said Herman. "I think the thing he has developed in his game is his physicality. And Purdy, he’s undefeated at 5-0, he’s got a ton of moxie. You can tell nothing fazes that kid. He’s got the 'it' factor and he’s got really good legs.”

The Horns will try to contain the Cyclones Saturday at 7 p.m. at Texas-Memorial Stadium.

