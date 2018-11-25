COLLEGE STATION — The Texas A&M football team scored more points in Saturday night's game against LSU than the Aggie basketball team has scored in four of six games this season.

Texas A&M upset #7 LSU on Saturday night in College Station -- and the 74-72 final was the highest scoring final in FBS history.

The seven overtimes tied an NCAA record, as A&M got a two-point conversion in the seventh OT to get the win.

After an FBS-record 146 combined points and tying an FBS-record with 7 overtimes, it is finally over.



Texas A&M defeats LSU, 74-72.



That is more points than the Aggies basketball team has scored in 4 of 6 games this season.

"I lost track of overtimes...It is the craziest game ever," A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The Aggies scored on the last play of regulation to tie and force the first overtime, with QB Kellon Mond getting one of his six touchdown passes.

Mond threw for 287 yards and six touchdowns in the game.

Each team kicked a field goal in the first overtime and then both traded touchdowns in the second OT.

Kellen Mond scores in double overtime vs LSU

LSU scored first in the third OT and got the mandatory two-point conversion.

LSU scores in triple overtime

But A&M matched that to force a fourth OT, when both could only manage field goals.

LSU opened the fifth overtime with a touchdown, but couldn't get the two-point try.

LSU get the TD on a trick play in 5OT

A&M did the same, tying the score 58-58.

Aggies force OT #6

Each team got a touchdown and two-point conversion in the sixth OT, sending the game to a seventh OT.

That's when LSU got the ball first and scored, but couldn't make its two-point try.

A&M matched them again with a touchdown, and then Kellen Mond hit Kendrick Rogers for the game winner.

The game winning two point conversion! 74-72 A&M wins the highest scoring game in 7OT

Naturally, the historic game blew up on social media.

Never have seen this before at Kyle Field. Aggies win in 7th OT over LSU. 74-72 — R C Slocum (@rcslocum) November 25, 2018

LETS GOOOO!! Hats off to @AggieFootball 🙌🏼 that's that Aggie Spirit!!! #Gigem — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) November 25, 2018

The Aggies just won maybe the Greatest Game ever in College Football History‼️#GigEm! Whoop and everything else! — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) November 25, 2018

I’ve seen ‘em lose and I’ve seen ‘em win, but I’ve never seen ‘em quit!



I've seen 'em lose and I've seen 'em win, but I've never seen 'em quit!

Texas A&M tops LSU in seven overtimes!#GigEm #LSUvsTAMU — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 25, 2018

A&M finishes the regular season 8-4 in the first year with Coach Jimbo Fisher. They now await word on where they will play in a bowl game.

