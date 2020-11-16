Will Muschamp fired as head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks

The news comes hours after a 59-42 loss to Ole Miss that saw the defense give up over 700 yards of offense

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gamecocks Head Football Will Muschamp is out as the leader of the team after five years.

Both ESPN and Fox Sports first reported the news Sunday night. It was later confirmed by the school. The Gamecocks are 2-5 on the season.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will serve as interim coach. USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner said a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," said Tanner. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football."

UofSC President Bob Caslen and Tanner met with the coaching staff and student-athletes on Sunday to inform them of the change.

"I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes," said Caslen. "Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction."

The news comes hours after a 59-42 loss to Ole Miss that saw the defense give up over 700 yards of offense to the Rebels and was the team's third straight defeat. They'd give up 52 points and 48 points the previous two weeks.

The team went to bowl games in each of Muschamp's first three seasons, but the team never had a breakout season or seriously challenged for the SEC Eastern Division title during his tenure. Last year, the team went 4-8, and there was talk of removing him then. Reports said that didn't happen because the buyout clause of his contract was too large.

The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.

Arguably the biggest moments of the Muschamp era were last year's upset of Georgia and this year's win over Auburn.

Muschamp finishes his tenure with a 28-30 overall record and a 17-22 SEC mark.