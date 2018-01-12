ARLINGTON, Texas — Will experience be a factor when the Texas Longhorns play the Oklahoma Sooners for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday?

Oklahoma played in the championship game last year, so most of the Sooners have experience. Texas hasn’t played in the game since 2009, when most of this year's players were in middle school.

Oklahoma is experienced -- but UT Coach Tom Herman doesn’t see that as a factor.

“I really believe this is such a 1-0 outfit that the week of preparation is no different,” Coach Herman said.

The Longhorns have the 1-0 mentality this season, taking it one game at a time. But they have a 1-1 record at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. And both games were nail-biters.

Texas beat Nebraska in the 2009 Big 12 Championship, getting a field goal for the victory on the last play of the game. Five years later, new coach Charlie Strong had the lead over UCLA with about three minutes to play. The Bruins got the TD pass and the win.

Texas is the underdog against #5 Oklahoma.

