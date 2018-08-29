AUSTIN, Texas — There seems to be one topic which is constantly debated or criticized: the designated play caller of offensive plays for the Longhorns.

"There is not a play that gets called or suggested that does not have veto power by the head football coach, Tom Herman," said Longhorns head coach, Tom Herman.

Better yet, who calls the plays during a game for the Longhorns?

"I got a job to do and my job is to try to put forth the best plan for these kids to have them go out there and win," said UT offensive coordinator, Tim Beck.

Entering his second season as the Longhorns' offensive coordinator, Tim Beck's primary focus is coaching the young quarterbacks. But, is it an issue for Beck that he's not known as the primary play caller during a game?

"It is a collaboration. We all sit in (the coaches meeting room). We got Drew Mehringer, a great smart young coach, who has been a coordinator. Herb Hand has been a great addition. Derek Warehime, he's been in the system for a long time. Corby Meekins has been a head coach and very successful. So, he's been a guy who has game planned and organized. Stan Drayton has been at the highest level," Beck said.

There's a host of creative offensive minds on the Longhorns coaching staff. According to Tom Herman, it doesn't matter who is calling the actual plays.

"Who is saying deuce right up, zone left is irrelevant," said Herman.

Herman said the performance of the Texas offense is ultimately his responsibility.

In 2017, the Texas offense averaged 29.5 points per game. It was highly criticized at times, along with the play calling. One reason for the criticism was the ineffective and inconsistent offensive line and quarterback protection. Quarterback, Sam Ehlinger was the team's leading rusher with 385 yards.

With more talent and more depth on the offensive line, Beck believes the productivity will increase especially with more talent and experience.

"A lot more toys this year," Beck said.

There's a good chance the offense will be more productive, but there will be moments during the season or within a game where Longhorns fans will be overly critical. That's old hat for the head coach who is responsible for the play calling.

"I got criticized at Ohio State. My boss took up for me. I got criticized at Iowa State at times and my boss took up for me. Major Applewhite got criticized at times and I took up for him (while at Houston) because it's unfair," said Herman.

The criticism is all part of the job and the Texas offensive coordinator is well aware of the critical eyes on the UT program.

In recent history, Greg Davis was Mack Brown's offensive coordinator from 1998-2010. Davis was the target of a ton of a criticism despite his record setting offenses.

If you feel that itch to criticize the Longhorns' offense or the offensive play calling, Tom Herman has a message for Longhorn nation.

"Fans, the minute this offense gets a hang nail, blame me and the entire offensive staff," Herman said.

Duly noted.

The Horns open their season at Maryland Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m.

