JJ Watt tweets he had to have his heart shocked after going into A-fib

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end and former Houston Texans star tweeted about the incident prior to Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt (99) heads off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Glendale, Ariz. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman and current Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt said he plans to play Sunday afternoon after his heart went into atrial fibrillation (A-fib) earlier this week.

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday," Watt wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it."

Watt also wrote in the tweet that he was informed someone leaked the A-fib information about him and that it was going to be reported on prior to the game.

The Cardinals listed Watt on the injury report with an "illness" on Thursday, but he returned to practice on a limited basis Friday.

What is A-fib?

There are three types of A-fib, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine:

  • Paroxysmal Afib: Intermittent and can stop on its own within seven days.
  • Persistent Afib: Lasts longer than seven days and can require an electric shock to restore a normal rhythm
  • Long-standing persistent Afib: Similar to persistent but lasts longer than a year

According to the Mayo Clinic, atrial fibrillation (A-fib) is an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart.

A-fib increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

The Mayo Clinic says that during A-fib the heart's upper chambers beat chaotically and out of sync with the lower chambers of the heart.

For many people, A-fib may have no symptoms, but A-fib may cause a fast, pounding heartbeat and shortness of breath or weakness.

How is A-fib treated?

The Mayo Clinic says that although A-fib itself usually isn't life-threatening, it's a serious medical condition that requires proper treatment to prevent stroke.

Treatment for atrial fibrillation may include medications, therapy to reset the heart rhythm and catheter procedures to block faulty heart signals.

The Cleveland Clinic says the main goal of most A-fib treatments includes trying to control your heart rate, regaining a normal heart rhythm, and reducing your risk of having a stroke.

They also say A-fib can’t be cured, but its symptoms can be managed.

