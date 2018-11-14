AUSTIN — Westlake High School's Will Baker signed his national letter of intent Wednesday morning to play college basketball for Shaka Smart and the Texas Longhorns.

"I'm super stoked and excited to play for Texas, my hometown," said Baker.

Baker is one of the nation's top high school centers and is part of a three-man signing class for Coach Smart. Joining Baker is Kai Jones and Donovan Williams in this class, a class which ranks 11th in the country.

Baker received multiple scholarship offers from major Division One basketball programs and narrowed it down to UCLA and UT. He committed to Texas last week.

Will Baker hopes to lead Westlake back to the 6A State Tournament this season.

