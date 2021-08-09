Westlake High School junior wins national speed climbing championship

James Roberts is now a member of the U.S. National Team.

AUSTIN, Texas — Move over, Spider-Man! Westlake High School junior James Roberts is now a national champion speed climber, Eanes ISD said Wednesday.

In July, Roberts won the 2021 USA Climbing Youth Nationals in Reno, Nevada, by climbing up a 15-meter wall in 7.13 seconds. That's about 49 feet.

Roberts is now a member of the U.S. National Team and earned eligibility to compete at the 2021 International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth Worlds Competition in Voronezh, Russia.

His personal record is 6.78 seconds, set in July. Watch him reach it in the video below: