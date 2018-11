CENTRAL TEXAS — The Chaps dominated San Antonio's Brennan High School, 49-7 in their 6A Division II round two playoff game.

Chaps head coach Todd Dodge said, "All week long we've talked about the big wins we've had in the last five years because we've been very, very physical and out-physicalled the other team."

Westlake will face Vela in a round three playoff game next Friday night in Corpus Christi.

