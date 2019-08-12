HOUSTON — It's now officially official.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Daniella Correa Rodriguez were wed in the Dominican Republic on Saturday night.

The couple tied the knot at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Punta Cana, according to the bride's Instagram post.

"Last night I had the wedding of my dreams! Everything that I imagined was brought to life. I can’t thank all of our family and friends enough for loving us and sharing this moment with us. EXCITED TO SPEND THE REST OF MY LIFE WITH THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!" she wrote.

The couple's engagement after the Astros won the 2017 World Series made headlines, and now, everything has come full circle.

Correa took to Instagram to express his gratitude for everyone who played a part in the wedding.

"Best Night of our lives.

A moment that we will always cherish.

Thank you to everybody that showed up to celebrate such a special night.

I’m so happy and blessed to have found the love of my life.

Love you, Wifey ❤️ @daniellardzz

Oh, I promise to share some more great photos with you guys 🙏🏽

Thank you for the well wishes. We love you guys ❤️"

Carlos and his groomsmen, which included former Astros player Tony Kemp, put on a nice choreographed dance routine. Check it out.

Rodriguez, who is the former Miss Texas, posted this photo of the rehearsal dinner.

Daniella also appeared to be taking advantage of the Dominican beaches while she was there.

