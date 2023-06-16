Rigney spent four years pitching at Baylor and announced Friday he'll finish his college career on the 40 acres.

WACO, Texas — A Baylor legacy pitcher has announced he will suit up in burnt orange next season.

Friday, June 16, Will Rigney announced he will transfer to Texas to finish his college career.

Excited to announce I have committed to The University of Texas for graduate school and to continue my baseball career. @TexasBaseball #HookEm🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/3TrRIhMCur — Will Rigney (@Wrigney5) June 16, 2023

Rigney spent four years at Baylor after graduating from Midway High School in nearby Hewitt, battling injuries through much of his Baylor career. He only threw six total innings in his first two seasons.

In the past two seasons, Rigney threw 70 innings, striking out 84 hitters in that stretch. He holds a career ERA of 4.03.

Rigney will reunite with former Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez, who is now the hitting coach for the Longhorns.

Rigney's dad, Charlie, was a catcher for the Bears from 1989-91.