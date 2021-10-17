UTSA ranks in AP Top 25 Poll for the first time in school history

Way to go Roadrunners!

For the first time in school history, UTSA has ranked in AP's Top 25 Poll.

The Roadrunners completely demolished Rice University in Saturday's game with a score of 45-0, making this UTSA's seventh consecutive win this season.

It's worth it to mention that UTSA has only won games so far this season, which is also record-breaking for the university.

In a press release, the school confirmed the good news saying not only did the program make No. 24 in the AP Poll List, they also placed No. 25 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Roadrunners also received 124 votes to crack the AP Top 25 for the first time, the school said. This makes the fourth consecutive week and fifth time in history that the school has received votes for the poll, the school said.

Along with first time things, UTSA said they received 96 votes this week to leap into the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. This marks the sixth straight week the Roadrunners have acquired votes in that poll, the school said.

The Roadrunners will play LA Tech this Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. in Louisiana.

UTSA was the only school from its conference to rank in the Top 25 this week.

KENS 5 spoke to Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor in the days ahead of his team's victory over Rice. The second-year head coach has led the Roadrunners to a 7-0 record, the best start to a season in school history. He told KENS he hoped "people are just going nuts" during Saturday's homecoming game against the Owls.

"Our ticket workers have told me every time I see them that this is the craziest it's been since we've all been here together," Traylor said. "Kind of like us, (the fans) just keep getting better every day too."

Traylor says he's worked to cultivate relationships with fans and the student body. He's garnered some attention for passing out Whataburger breakfast food on UTSA's campus.