UT volleyball player Skylar Fields enters transfer portal

The volleyball player is leaving Austin after three years with Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas opposite hitter Skylar Fields has entered the transfer portal, beginning the process to leave the University of Texas, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

A source confirmed to the Statesman on Friday that Fields had entered the portal after three years with UT.

Fields has two years of eligibility remaining, after a 2021 season for Texas that ended in the Elite Eight. She hit .331 with 3.57 kills per set, leaving her behind only Logan Eggleston on the team. She was also named a third-team All-American by the AVCA on on Wednesday, the Statesman reported.

Fields was rated as the nation's No. 1 recruit in 2019 by PrepVolleyball.com.

Madison Williams, a reserve outside hitter, and backup setter Naomi Cabello are also leaving, according to the Statesman.

Even with the departures, returnees ensure the volleyball program is full of talent. Three-time All-American Eggleston has a year left in Austin and middle blocker Asjia O'Neal, setter Jhenna Gabriel and outside hitter Molly Phillips all earned conference honors this fall.

