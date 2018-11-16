AUSTIN — Twenty-six Longhorn seniors will play their final game at DKR on Saturday.

All 26 will be honored before the game against Iowa State.

The players being recognized are: OL Austin Allsup, OL Calvin Anderson, TE Andrew Beck, DB Kris Boyd, DB Davante Davis, DB Jarmarquis Durst, TE Chris Fehr, DL Breckyn Hager, WR Jerrod Heard, DS Jak Holbrook, LB Kyle Hrncir, LB Gary Johnson, DB P.J. Locke III, WR Philipp Moeller, DB Chase Moore, DL Chris Nelson, DL Charles Omenihu, DL Edward Pequeno, DS Michael

David Poujol, OL Elijah Rodriguez, K Joshua Rowland, LB Cameron Townsend, OL Patrick Vahe, RB Tre Watson, LB Anthony Wheeler and RB Tim Yoder.

"What an awesome opportunity, especially for our 26 seniors to be honored on 'Senior Night' as a top-25 team in the country," Coach Tom Herman said.

Herman pointed out that this is already the seniors' best season at Texas, saying, "Having already solidified at least the best record, regular season record, in the last five years here at Texas."

A few have been with the team for five years. Many of them were recruited by Mack Brown, played three years under Charlie Strong and then two years under Tm Herman.

In 60 games at Texas, those five-year players are 30-30. In 2014, 6-7; 2015, 5-7; 2016, 5-7; 2017, 7-6; and 2018, 7-3

The players who are finishing their playing time in four years are 24-23 while playing under Strong and Herman.

It's been a tough ride, but many have posted their thoughts on social media.

As we get older, we notice memories in a different light and the memories that matter are the ones you’ll remember. I love you, DKR. You’re an ultra light beam that teaches every human emotion to the modern day gladiator

What a ride it's been I thank God for guiding me to this university and seeing me through these past 4 years it's been one hell of a ride let's end it in the right way this Saturday!🤘🏾 — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) November 15, 2018

As Saturday concludes the chapter at DKR. Excited to start the new chapter in the game I love! Thank you DKR!! #ThisIsTexas 🤘🏾😁 — Heard That.♠️ (@SmileHeardJ) November 14, 2018

Final Game In DKR This Saturday ! It's Been Nothing But A Blessing To Play For The Greatest University In America Let's Make This One Memorable 🤘🏿🦍 — I Hate QB's & RB's🚨 (@_GaryJohnson) November 14, 2018

As my time comes to an end.... it will be my last home game ever in the great DKR stadium. Time flies and I'm blessed for every moment I've ever had here. I love you UT. Made me live my dream the right way 🤘🏽 #HookEm #SeniorNight2018 — Patrick Vahe (@PatrickVahe) November 14, 2018

It's been a lot of memories made in DKR. Never knew my last ride would come so fast. I want to thank all the great players who shedded blood, sweat, and tears to allow me to play in this stadium. Let's make it one to remember. 🤘🏾 — Chris Nelson (@chrisnelson2455) November 14, 2018

