AUSTIN — Twenty-six Longhorn seniors will play their final game at DKR on Saturday.
All 26 will be honored before the game against Iowa State.
The players being recognized are: OL Austin Allsup, OL Calvin Anderson, TE Andrew Beck, DB Kris Boyd, DB Davante Davis, DB Jarmarquis Durst, TE Chris Fehr, DL Breckyn Hager, WR Jerrod Heard, DS Jak Holbrook, LB Kyle Hrncir, LB Gary Johnson, DB P.J. Locke III, WR Philipp Moeller, DB Chase Moore, DL Chris Nelson, DL Charles Omenihu, DL Edward Pequeno, DS Michael
David Poujol, OL Elijah Rodriguez, K Joshua Rowland, LB Cameron Townsend, OL Patrick Vahe, RB Tre Watson, LB Anthony Wheeler and RB Tim Yoder.
"What an awesome opportunity, especially for our 26 seniors to be honored on 'Senior Night' as a top-25 team in the country," Coach Tom Herman said.
Herman pointed out that this is already the seniors' best season at Texas, saying, "Having already solidified at least the best record, regular season record, in the last five years here at Texas."
A few have been with the team for five years. Many of them were recruited by Mack Brown, played three years under Charlie Strong and then two years under Tm Herman.
In 60 games at Texas, those five-year players are 30-30. In 2014, 6-7; 2015, 5-7; 2016, 5-7; 2017, 7-6; and 2018, 7-3
The players who are finishing their playing time in four years are 24-23 while playing under Strong and Herman.
It's been a tough ride, but many have posted their thoughts on social media.
As we get older, we notice memories in a different light and the memories that matter are the ones you’ll remember. I love you, DKR. You’re an ultra light beam that teaches every human emotion to the modern day gladiator
