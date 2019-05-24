AUSTIN, Texas — UT men’s tennis has named its new coach after former head coach Michael Center was fired in March after admitting to accepting a $100,000 bribe in a nationwide college admissions scheme.

Bruce Berque was promoted to head coach on Thursday after leading the team to their first national championship and a 15-2 record as interim coach.

Berque began the season as associate head coach and was named the 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year.

“It was a no-brainer,” said vice president and athletics director Chris Del Conte. “We actually made the decision before we left for the National Championship. We had done our due diligence around the country, and we had the very best right in our own backyard.

“Sometimes you might think the grass is greener somewhere else, but with where we are right now and what Bruce has done with the program, from the time he took it over we knew he was the right man to lead our program. The championship was just the icing on the cake.”

On Thursday Gov. Greg hosted the UT men’s tennis team in honor of their National Championship win.

Berque is the fifth head men’s tennis coach in UT history.

