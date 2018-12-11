AUSTIN — Texas and Georgia haven't played since the famous Cotton Bowl on January 2, 1984, when the Longhorns fumbled away a chance at a national championship. But the two teams will meet again in a home-and-home series in 2028 and 2029.

Texas will host Georgia on September 2, 2028 and will travel to Sanford Stadium in Athens to play the Bulldogs on September 1, 2029.

The Longhorns were undefeated in the regular season in 1983 and played Georgia in the Cotton Bowl. Texas was up 9-3 late in the game when Georgia punted. The Longhorns fumbled the punt and the Bulldogs recovered. Georgia scored with just over a minute to play to get the 10-9 win.

