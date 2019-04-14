AUSTIN, Texas — One big inning for the Longhorns allowed Texas to avenge Friday night's loss to Kansas State.

UT plated seven runs in the second inning on Saturday. Zach Zubia was responsible for four of those on one swing.

It was a big day at the plate overall for the Longhorns, with 10 runs on 11 hits against the Wildcats.

Zubia finished the day with six RBI.

Pitcher Blair Henley picked up his sixth win of the season. Henley rolled through seven frames, striking out seven Wildcats only allowing one run on six hits.

Texas improved to 23-14 overall and 5-5 in Big 12 play.

UT and K-State will wrap up this series on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Disch-Falk Field.