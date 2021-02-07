UT athletics department wins Division 1 Director's Cup for the first time

Texas Athletics has finished second in the competition for the Division I Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup three times.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Athletics Department performed the best in the country during the 2020-21 season. The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced Friday that UT has won the Division I Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup.

This is the first time UT has ever won the Director's Cup, according to a press release. The athletic department has finished second in the competition three times.

The winner of the Director's Cup is calculated by a point system based on how a school finishes in NCAA championships. Division I schools have to score points in baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball and women's volleyball to compete.

Each school can score points in up to 15 other sports. The Texas Longhorns earned points in the four required sports and 13 additional ones.

UT earned seven Top 3, nine Top 5 and 13 Top 10 finishes at NCAA championships during the 2020-21 academic year, according to the press release. The Texas Men's Swimming and Diving, Women's Tennis and Rowing teams won their respective NCAA championships.

Only two other schools have ever won the cup in its 28-year history: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Stanford University. Stanford placed second this year, followed by Michigan University and UNC.