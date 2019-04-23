AUSTIN, Texas — UT football claimed Team of the Year honors as it posted a 10-4 mark (best since the 2009 season), won the Allstate Sugar Bowl and ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press Top 25. The top 10 ranking in the final poll was UT’s first since finishing No. 2 following the 2009 season.

Diver Murphy Bromberg, who won the NCAA title on platform to help lead the Longhorns to a fifth-place team finish at the NCAA Championships, earned Female Athlete of the Year honors.

Baseball’s Kody Clemens was tabbed the Male Athlete of the Year, as he earned NCAA Division I Co-Player of the Year honors by the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) in 2018 while helping Texas advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2014.

Diver Alison Gibson claimed Female Breakout Performance accolades after placing third on the 1-meter board and in a tie for sixth on the 3-meter board at the NCAA Championships.

Football’s Sam Ehlinger earned Male Breakout Performance honors, as he garnered Most Valuable Player honors at the Allstate Sugar Bowl and tied a Sugar Bowl record for a quarterback with three rushing touchdowns in the 28-21 win against No. 6 Georgia.

Golfer Kaitlyn Papp, who earned Big 12 Player and Freshman of the Year honors and was a second-team WGCA All-America selection in 2018, picked up the Female Newcomer/Rookie Performance award. The Male Newcomer/Rookie Performance honor was shared by football’s Caden Sterns -- the Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Big 12 selection -- and men’s basketball’s Jaxson Hayes, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Rowing’s Alex Watson and men’s basketball’s Andrew Jones shared the Texas Tough Award for Perseverance & Courage. The Sterkel Leadership Award was shared by football’s Andrew Beck and volleyball’s Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani. Rowing’s Mick Jonkers and men’s swimming’s Preston Varozza were co-recipients of the Dorothy L. Smith Marbridge Foundation Community Service Award.

The V.F. “Doc” Neuhaus Award honoring the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year was presented to volleyball’s Micaya White, who earned Big 12 Player of the Year and second-team All-America honors on the court in addition to first-team Academic All-Big 12 accolades. Men’s swimming’s John Shebat, who won the NCAA individual title in the 200 backstroke and garnered Big 12 Swimmer of the Year honors in addition to first-team Academic All-Big 12 recognition, claimed the James W. Vick Academic Excellence Award as the Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Football also claimed the SAAC Bevo Cup as the Team Community Service Award winner. Long-time University of Texas at Austin vice president for legal affairs Patricia Ohlendorf was honored with the Tina Bonci Lifetime Achievement Award.