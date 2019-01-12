TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida fired football coach Charlie Strong after losing against UCF Saturday for the third year in a row.
USA Today reporter Dan Wolken reported staff members at USF were being told about Strong’s departure Sunday afternoon.
The firing comes after the USF Bulls ended their season losing 34-7 against their rivals at UCF.
A team source at USF confirmed to CBS Sports Strong had been fired after a hard year. The Bulls finished 4-8 overall.
In 2016, Strong signed a five-year contract for $9.8 million. It's not known what Strong's buyout would be.
The 59-year-old Strong, who was a longtime defensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference with plenty of recruiting ties to the state of Florida, is 74-53 overall in 10 seasons as a head coach.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
