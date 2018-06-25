AUSTIN -- Texas baseball star Kody Clemens has announced will will sign with the Detroit Tigers.
Clemens, a junior infielder, said on Monday that he will sign with Detroit after three years with University of Texas' baseball program.
RELATED:
Legacy Longhorn baseball player having career season leading into NCAA tournament
RECAP: Texas Longhorns' season ends after 6-1 loss to No. 1 Florida Gators
"The past 3 years at the University of Texas we’re the best 3 years of my life," Clemens said in an Instagram post. "I fell in love with a city and I made friendships that will last forever. The decision was a lot harder than most people think, but I have decided to move forward with my baseball career and sign with the Detroit Tigers. To my family and friends, I want to say thank you. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without you guys. To the fans, you guys packed the Disch and created the best atmosphere in college baseball and I am fortunate to be able to play in front of that. And lastly to my teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to make the memories that I made without you guys. Thank y’all. I am going to miss putting on the burnt orange and wearing those letters across my chest. I will forever be a Longhorn and always know that the HORNS GO UP!!"
Man, I don’t know where to start. The past 3 years at the University of Texas we’re the best 3 years of my life. I fell in love with a city and I made friendships that will last forever. The decision was a lot harder than most people think, but I have decided to move forward with my baseball career and sign with the Detroit Tigers. To my family and friends, I want to say thank you. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without you guys. To the fans, you guys packed the Disch and created the best atmosphere in college baseball and I am fortunate to be able to play in front of that. And lastly to my teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to make the memories that I made without you guys. Thank y’all. I am going to miss putting on the burnt orange and wearing those letters across my chest. I will forever be a Longhorn and always know that the HORNS GO UP!! 🤘🏻 #LonghornForLife
A post shared by Kody Clemens (@kodyclemens) on
This comes after the University of Texas baseball team made it to the College World Series. The Texas Longhorns' season ended after a 6-1 loss to number one Florida Gators.