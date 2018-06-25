AUSTIN -- Texas baseball star Kody Clemens has announced will will sign with the Detroit Tigers.

Clemens, a junior infielder, said on Monday that he will sign with Detroit after three years with University of Texas' baseball program.

"The past 3 years at the University of Texas we’re the best 3 years of my life," Clemens said in an Instagram post. "I fell in love with a city and I made friendships that will last forever. The decision was a lot harder than most people think, but I have decided to move forward with my baseball career and sign with the Detroit Tigers. To my family and friends, I want to say thank you. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without you guys. To the fans, you guys packed the Disch and created the best atmosphere in college baseball and I am fortunate to be able to play in front of that. And lastly to my teammates, I wouldn’t have been able to make the memories that I made without you guys. Thank y’all. I am going to miss putting on the burnt orange and wearing those letters across my chest. I will forever be a Longhorn and always know that the HORNS GO UP!!"

This comes after the University of Texas baseball team made it to the College World Series. The Texas Longhorns' season ended after a 6-1 loss to number one Florida Gators.

